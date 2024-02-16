Azerbaijan Counts Enterprises To Run In Aghdam Industrial Park This Year

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Over five
enterprises (for the manufacturing of wallpaper, numerous types of
shoes, roofing coverings, pipe and box profiles, ventilation,
fire-fighting equipment, and various metal goods, etc.) will start
operating at Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park this year,
Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency
(IZIA) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Seymur
Adigozalov said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during a press conference on the results of
activities in 2023.
According to him, 20 business units in the Aghdam Industrial
Park have been designated as residents, while six entrepreneurs are
designated as non-residents.
“Residents are projected to invest more than 190 million manats
($111.7 million) in the industrial park, creating over 1,700
employment. These industrial businesses' products will initially
focus on meeting domestic demand before being exported under the
Made in Azerbaijan brand. To date, inhabitants of the industrial
park have spent about 15.3 million manat ($9 million), and over 120
permanent employment have been generated,” he noted.
