Several Businesses To Operate In Azerbaijan's Araz Valley Economic Zone This Year

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. This year,
several enterprises, including a 2000-ton cement terminal, metal
product manufacturing, and diverse adhesive tape production, are
scheduled to launch in the Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial
park, said Chairman of Economic Zones Development Agency (IZIA)
under the Ministry of Economy Seymur Adigozalov during a press
conference dedicated to the results of activity for 2023, Trend reports.
"The Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park now grants
resident status to ten businesses and non-resident status to one.
The plan calls for an investment of more than 67 million manats
($39.4 million) and the creation of more than 700 permanent
employment. Residents have currently invested approximately 10
million manar ($5.9 million) in the industrial park. Both Aghdam
Industrial Park and the Araz Valley Economic Zone are undergoing
infrastructure developments, which include the construction of
administrative buildings, substations, and water reservoirs," he
noted.
