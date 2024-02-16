               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Several Businesses To Operate In Azerbaijan's Araz Valley Economic Zone This Year


2/16/2024 5:10:41 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. This year, several enterprises, including a 2000-ton cement terminal, metal product manufacturing, and diverse adhesive tape production, are scheduled to launch in the Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial park, said Chairman of Economic Zones Development Agency (IZIA) under the Ministry of Economy Seymur Adigozalov during a press conference dedicated to the results of activity for 2023, Trend reports.

"The Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park now grants resident status to ten businesses and non-resident status to one. The plan calls for an investment of more than 67 million manats ($39.4 million) and the creation of more than 700 permanent employment. Residents have currently invested approximately 10 million manar ($5.9 million) in the industrial park. Both Aghdam Industrial Park and the Araz Valley Economic Zone are undergoing infrastructure developments, which include the construction of administrative buildings, substations, and water reservoirs," he noted.

Will be updated

MENAFN16022024000187011040ID1107860740

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search