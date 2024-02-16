Azerbaijani IZIA Boasts Cost-Effective Residents Of Its Industrial Parks

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Azerbaijan's
industrial parks managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency
(IZIA) have saved more than 460 million manat ($270.59 million) so
far, Chairman of the Board of the IZIA under the Ministry of
Economy of Azerbaijan Seymur Adigozalov said during a press
conference on the results of activities in 2023, Trend reports.
According to him, this took place due to application of VAT and
customs benefits in the industrial parks.
“The parks have created a favorable business environment for the
development of entrepreneurship. Thus, residents are exempt from
paying VAT and customs duties on property,” he emphasized.
Will be updated
MENAFN16022024000187011040ID1107860739
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.