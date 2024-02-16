Azerbaijani IZIA Boasts Cost-Effective Residents Of Its Industrial Parks

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Azerbaijan's industrial parks managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency (IZIA) have saved more than 460 million manat ($270.59 million) so far, Chairman of the Board of the IZIA under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Seymur Adigozalov said during a press conference on the results of activities in 2023, Trend reports.

According to him, this took place due to application of VAT and customs benefits in the industrial parks.

“The parks have created a favorable business environment for the development of entrepreneurship. Thus, residents are exempt from paying VAT and customs duties on property,” he emphasized.

Will be updated