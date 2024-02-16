               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Appoints Ali Asadov As Prime Minister - Decree


2/16/2024 5:10:40 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the appointment of Ali Asadov to the post of Prime Minister, Trend reports.

Will be updated

