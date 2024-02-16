               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani And Russian Pms Hold Phone Call


2/16/2024 5:10:40 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has held a phone talk with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told Trend .

Mishustin congratulated Asadov on his appointment to the post of Prime Minister.

During the discussion, both parties highly valued the progress of amicable relations and mutually advantageous collaboration between Azerbaijan and Russia, expressing optimism for the continued enhancement of their strategic partnership.

The Parliament of Azerbaijan approved Ali Asadov's candidacy for the role of Prime Minister in today's plenary session. Afterward, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the appointment of Ali Asadov to the post of Prime Minister.

