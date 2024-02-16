Azerbaijani And Russian Pms Hold Phone Call

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Azerbaijani
Prime Minister Ali Asadov has held a phone talk with his Russian
counterpart Mikhail Mishustin, the press service of the Cabinet of
Ministers of Azerbaijan told Trend .
Mishustin congratulated Asadov on his appointment to the post of
Prime Minister.
During the discussion, both parties highly valued the progress
of amicable relations and mutually advantageous collaboration
between Azerbaijan and Russia, expressing optimism for the
continued enhancement of their strategic partnership.
The Parliament of Azerbaijan approved Ali Asadov's candidacy for
the role of Prime Minister in today's plenary session. Afterward,
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a
decree on the appointment of Ali Asadov to the post of Prime
Minister.
