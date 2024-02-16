Ukrainian President Begins Visit To Germany

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has begun a visit to Germany.

“I am starting two important days. Meetings with partners in Germany and France, new agreements, and the Munich Security Conference. A new security architecture for Ukraine, as well as new opportunities. We are making every effort to end the war as soon as possible on fair Ukrainian terms and ensure a lasting peace,” Zelensky posted on the social media platform X .

The President's Office earlier reported that on February 16, Zelensky would visit Germany and France for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

On February 17, the Ukrainian president is expected to speak on the main stage of the Munich Security Conference and hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines.

Meetings are scheduled with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Czech President Petr Pavel, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and other leaders of states and large businesses.