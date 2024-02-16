President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To Lithuanian President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Gitanas
Nausėda, President of the Republic of Lithuania, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I
sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the
national holiday of the Republic of Lithuania.
Presently, there exist good opportunities and prospects for
fruitful cooperation between our countries across economic, trade,
transport, renewable energy, and other areas. By taking advantage
of the present opportunities, we will be able to achieve the
development of our relations and further deepen our cooperation
through our joint efforts.
I am confident that Azerbaijan-Lithuania relations will continue
to develop consistently both bilaterally and within the European
Union.
On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness,
success in your endeavors, and the people of Lithuania everlasting
peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 13 February 2024"
