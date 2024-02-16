               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To Lithuanian President


2/16/2024 5:10:08 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Gitanas Nausėda, President of the Republic of Lithuania, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Lithuania.

Presently, there exist good opportunities and prospects for fruitful cooperation between our countries across economic, trade, transport, renewable energy, and other areas. By taking advantage of the present opportunities, we will be able to achieve the development of our relations and further deepen our cooperation through our joint efforts.

I am confident that Azerbaijan-Lithuania relations will continue to develop consistently both bilaterally and within the European Union.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the people of Lithuania everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 13 February 2024"

