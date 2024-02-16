Turkic Culture And Heritage Foundation Lambasts Culturcide Of Statue Of Azerbaijani Poetess In France

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has made a statement
regarding the act of vandalism committed against the statue of the
well-known Azerbaijani poetess Khurshudbanu Natavan in France, Azernews reports, citing Trend.
"The Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation strongly condemns
the immoral action against the statue of the well-known Azerbaijani
poetess Khurshudbanu Natavan in France and considers this an act of
vandalism committed against the ancient and rich Turkic cultural
heritage.
The Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation demands that such
actions be prevented and that no efforts be spared in preserving
Turkic cultural heritage around the world," the statement
reads.
Meanwhile, in May 2015, a Charter of Friendship and Cooperation
was signed in Ismayilli between the city of Ismayilli of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the city of Évian-les-Bains of the
French Republic. The purpose of signing the charter at the time was
to develop friendly relations between the two cities and contribute
to bilateral relations in the fields of culture, tourism, and
economy. Substantial steps were taken in this regard, including
reciprocal visits.
As a continuation of the cooperation, the opening ceremonies of
the Azerbaijani Garden, the Friendship Spring in a park, and the
statue of prominent Azerbaijani poet Khurshudbanu Natavan were held
in the city of Évian in 2017. However, the statue of Khurshidbanu
Natavan was vandalised in December 2023.
