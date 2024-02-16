Israeli Media Highlights COP29 Conference To Be Held In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Rachel Avraham, Dona Gracia Diplomacy Center's founder and general director, a well-known political commentator and journalist, delivered an extensive article, headlined "Why Israel should care about climate change?", on the COP29, Azernews reports.

Article published in Israel's popular "Israel National News".

The author mentioned that despite Israel's numerous innovations aimed at combating climate change, it is no coincidence that the COP29 conference will be held not in the aforementioned country, but in Azerbaijan, an oil-rich country proud of its significant environmental progress.

The journalist emphasised that Azerbaijan, which has successfully hosted many international events so far, pays great attention to green energy and renewable energy sources, and the policy in question is one of the priority issues for the Azerbaijani government. Thus, it is obvious that Azerbaijan has made significant investments in the development of green energy and renewable energy sources recently.

At the same time, it was pointed out that Azerbaijan always keeps in mind the goals of sustainable development. Azerbaijan is one of the countries that actively supports and promotes the aforementioned goals from various perspectives, and in this regard, hosting the COP29 conference can be considered as a logical continuation of the country's strategy of transitioning to a green economy.

The Israeli journalist stressed that the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will prove to the whole world how much Azerbaijan sees the green economy as a priority field, in addition to being an oil and gas country.

Note that COP29 will be held in Azerbaijan in 2024. The decision was made at the plenary session of COP28 on December 11. Azerbaijan successfully participated in the COP28 held in Abu Dhabi last year.

Besides, Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 and increase this target by 40 percent by 2050. Fulfilling the commitments under the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and actively working in this regard are priority issues for the government of Azerbaijan.

The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been held annually since 1995. The event aims to assess the progress made in combating climate change around the world.