Israeli Media Highlights COP29 Conference To Be Held In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
Rachel Avraham, Dona Gracia Diplomacy Center's founder and
general director, a well-known political commentator and
journalist, delivered an extensive article, headlined "Why Israel
should care about climate change?", on the COP29, Azernews reports.
Article published in Israel's popular "Israel National
News".
The author mentioned that despite Israel's numerous innovations
aimed at combating climate change, it is no coincidence that the
COP29 conference will be held not in the aforementioned country,
but in Azerbaijan, an oil-rich country proud of its significant
environmental progress.
The journalist emphasised that Azerbaijan, which has
successfully hosted many international events so far, pays great
attention to green energy and renewable energy sources, and the
policy in question is one of the priority issues for the
Azerbaijani government. Thus, it is obvious that Azerbaijan has
made significant investments in the development of green energy and
renewable energy sources recently.
At the same time, it was pointed out that Azerbaijan always
keeps in mind the goals of sustainable development. Azerbaijan is
one of the countries that actively supports and promotes the
aforementioned goals from various perspectives, and in this regard,
hosting the COP29 conference can be considered as a logical
continuation of the country's strategy of transitioning to a green
economy.
The Israeli journalist stressed that the 29th Conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29)
will prove to the whole world how much Azerbaijan sees the green
economy as a priority field, in addition to being an oil and gas
country.
Note that COP29 will be held in Azerbaijan in 2024. The decision
was made at the plenary session of COP28 on December 11. Azerbaijan
successfully participated in the COP28 held in Abu Dhabi last
year.
Besides, Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment to reduce the
emission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 and increase
this target by 40 percent by 2050. Fulfilling the commitments under
the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and actively working in this
regard are priority issues for the government of Azerbaijan.
The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been held annually since 1995. The
event aims to assess the progress made in combating climate change
around the world.
MENAFN16022024000195011045ID1107860721
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.