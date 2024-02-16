Australia, Canada, New Zealand Call For Immediate Humanitarian Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CANBERRA, Feb 16 (NNN-AAP) – Australia, Canada and New Zealand, called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

According to a joint statement by prime ministers of the three countries, yesterday, they expressed“grave concern” over indications that Israel was planning a ground offensive into Rafah, a Palestinian city in the southern Gaza Strip.

A military operation into Rafah would be catastrophic, as about 1.5 million Palestinians are taking refuge in the area, the statement said.

“With the humanitarian situation in Gaza already dire, the impacts on Palestinian civilians from an expanded military operation would be devastating. We urge the Israeli government not to go down this path. There is simply nowhere else for civilians to go,” it said.

“An immediate humanitarian ceasefire is urgently needed,” it said, stressing that a sustainable ceasefire is necessary, to finding a path towards securing lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians.– NNN-AAP

