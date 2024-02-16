UNIFYD Healing Donates $10,000 To Support The Child Liberation Foundation

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2024) - UNIFYD Healing , a leading humanitarian initiative founded by Jason Shurka, Executive Producer of Sound of Freedom, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with the Child Liberation Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to eradicating child trafficking in the United States. UNIFYD Healing has donated $10,000 in support of the foundation's mission and contribution to the fight against child exploitation, with the intention of marking this as the beginning of a long-term philanthropic relationship between both organizations to help children in need.







The UNIFYD Healing Network, established by Jason Shurka in May of 2022, is committed to leveraging innovative technologies for the greater good of humankind. At the core of this initiative is the revolutionary EESystem technology, designed to enhance overall well-being and promote energetic balance in the body, leading to a host of physical and mental benefits expressed by users. UNIFYD Healing aims to deploy this cutting-edge technology to over 500 centers across the nation by 2025.







"As part of our commitment to humanitarian efforts, we are thrilled to collaborate with the Child Liberation Foundation in their crucial mission to eradicate child trafficking. We believe that the EESystem technology can play a significant role in supporting survivors and helping them on their path to leading a better and more balanced life," said Jason Shurka, founder of the UNIFYD Healing Network.

The Child Liberation Foundation, with its unwavering dedication to ending child trafficking, operates as a catalyst for change. By leveraging education, advocacy, and support services, the foundation works tirelessly to create a world where no child falls victim to trafficking and exploitation. The collaboration with UNIFYD Healing marks a significant step forward in their collective efforts.

"We are immensely grateful for the generous donation from UNIFYD Healing. This support will enable us to expand our reach and provide essential services to survivors of child trafficking. Together, we can make a real impact in the lives of these children and contribute to the broader fight against exploitation," said Paul Hutchinson, founder of the Child Liberation Foundation.

This, along with any future donations from UNIFYD Healing, will assist in a range of services, including access to the EESystem technology, training programs, and support for the foundation's awareness campaigns. These resources will empower the Child Liberation Foundation to enhance its outreach and support survivors on their journey to recovery.

In addition to the financial commitment, UNIFYD Healing and the Child Liberation Foundation are looking forward to working collaboratively to organize events, workshops, and initiatives that raise awareness about child trafficking and promote healing within affected communities.

To learn more about UNIFYD Healing and its humanitarian initiatives, visit /.

For more information about the Child Liberation Foundation and its mission to eradicate child trafficking, please visit .

About Unifyd Healing:

The UNIFYD Healing Network, founded by Jason Shurka, is a humanitarian initiative committed to bringing the transformative EESystem technology to over 500 centers by 2025. Through innovative solutions and collaborations, UNIFYD Healing aims to make a positive impact on individuals' well-being and contribute to broader societal issues.

About Child Liberation Foundation:

The Child Liberation Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to eradicating child trafficking in the United States. Through education, advocacy, and support services, the foundation works tirelessly to create a world where no child falls victim to trafficking and exploitation.

For media inquiries, please contact Whitney Collins at ... .

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: 500Newswire, LLC