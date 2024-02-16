Una Messenger: The Omnichain Communication Platform For A Truly Unbound Universal Blockchain Ecosystem

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)



New, evolved iteration of“PAPYRUS” token-gated messenger creates and links vast communities connected through tokens within the blockchain ecosystem

Upcoming“una Swap” feature facilitates asset swaps across multiple chains in a single transaction;“mudskipper” function automatically acquires native coins required to complete each transaction unagi Naming Service (uNS) replaces lengthy wallet addresses with a unique personalized identity

Singapore, 16th February 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , una Messenger, the new, evolved iteration of the“PAPYRUS Messenger” token-gated communication platform, was revealed on February 11 by leading global web3 developer Wemade as the comprehensive communication platform of the WEMIX Foundation“unagi” omnichain initiative. unagi (shorthand for“Unbound Networking & Accelerating Growth Initiative”), pioneers the mass adoption of blockchain by seamlessly integrating diverse blockchains and services.

Unbound and transparent communication

Going beyond its origin as a platform for WEMIX-based communities, una Messenger creates and links vast communities connected through tokens within the blockchain ecosystem. una Messenger offers both official channels for each token that any holder can join and private channels that are accessible based on each holder's digital assets where you can chat about tokens, NFTs, and other various topics. This innovative communication approach for exchanging opinions and assets is done by connecting all blockchain networks and digital assets supported by unagi through either una Wallet, WEMIX Wallet, PLAY Wallet, or Wepublic Wallet.

The first step as una Messenger begins with the integration of Wepublic Wallet and DAO. The Wepublic platform launched by Wemade, which utilises blockchain technology, is a platform that allows users to create and transparently operate their own decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs). With the inclusion of the Wepublic Wallet to the existing supported wallets, all DAOs active within Wepublic can now establish new communication channels using una Messenger. Moreover, SBT(Soul Bound Token) issued within DAOs will serve as Proof of Qualification for entering DAO channels in una Messenger, facilitating more active communication between DAO members in each channel.

una Messenger also promises to deliver much more vivid and meaningful communication via the upcoming live streaming chat feature. Live Streaming will not only help boost interaction and engagement between users, but also build and expand the shared communities connected through una Messenger.

New omnichain interactive DeFi features

The upcoming“una Swap” feature facilitates asset swaps across multiple chains in a single transaction. Now, both ideas and assets can be easily exchanged across all chains within the networks supporting the unagi initiative including Arbitrum, Avalanche, BNB Chain, Ethereum, Optimism, Klaytn, Kroma, Polygon and WEMIX3.0.

una Swap 2.0 will introduce the“mudskipper” function designed to streamline asset transfers across multiple chains while alleviating concerns about possessing network-specific native coins required for gas fees. Simply put,“mudskipper” will automatically process cross-chain swaps and transactions by acquiring the native coins required to complete each transaction.

Another una Messenger innovation, the unagi Naming Service (uNS) will revolutionise user experience by providing a convenient solution that allows users to replace lengthy wallet addresses with a unique personalised identity. This not only simplifies asset exchanges but also fosters a more engaging communication environment.

With the introduction of innovative features like una Swap and live streaming, and a novel approach to omnichain interactive DeFi, una Messenger has evolved into a unified communication platform that enables the creation of immersive and dynamic user experiences. una Messenger is the one and only communication platform for a truly unbound universal blockchain ecosystem.

Download una Messenger from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store , or visit for more information.

About Wemade

WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology, and is building through its WEMIX subsidiary, an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem. Based on the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet, the WEMIX ecosystem features a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 protocols and services. /