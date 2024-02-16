Pharmaceutical Industry In South Africa: New Research Highlights Opportunities Amidst Economic Challenges

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Industry in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Recent analysis of the South African pharmaceutical sector uncovers a landscape of challenges and opportunities in 2023. The comprehensive report delves into the industry's current state, including manufacturing trends, retail dynamics, and regulatory impacts.
Key Findings of Pharmaceutical Industry Research
New research published on the status of the pharmaceutical industry in South Africa offers in-depth insights into the sector's operational climate, shaped by economic trials and emerging opportunities. The report presents a strategic overview of the market, designating crucial information on manufacturing and distribution revenue, largely steered by the private sector.
Analysis of wholesale and retail pharmacy supply concentration. Evaluation of regulated medicine price hikes versus high international inflation. Insights into consumer spending patterns and their impact on healthcare purchases. Assessment of governmental budget constraints on local and international medicine competition.
Opportunities Identified in Cannabis Cultivation and Generic Sales
The report identifies significant potential within the realms of cannabis cultivation, medical product manufacturing, and the proliferation of generic medicine sales. It asserts that the robust R&D infrastructure and advanced capabilities in manufacturing may attract further investment into this sector.
Prospects in expanding medical cannabis markets. Acceleration of affordable medication through generic drug growth.
Economic Impact and Market Dynamics
The industry's resilience is tested by low consumer spending and state pharmaceutical purchasing declines. However, investments in vaccine production underscore the country's commitment to reducing dependency on imports and fortifying its stance as a research and supply hub.
The Department of Health's affordable medicines initiative. Shift from reactive medicine to preventative healthcare. Pressure on pharmaceutical entities to heighten healthcare accessibility.
Market Shares and Corporate Movements
The landscape of market shares and corporate actions forms a pivotal section of the report, offering insights into established and emerging players within the pharmaceutical field.
Profiles of leading companies, including players like Aspen Pharmacare and Adcock Ingram. Impact of retail giants Clicks and Dis-Chem in market dynamics. Movements of multinational corporations and the changing market structure.
The analysis of South Africa's pharmaceutical industry helps stakeholders understand the multifaceted challenges and opportunities, directing informed decision-making in an evolving marketplace.
Companies Profiled
Abbott Laboratories South Africa (Pty) Ltd Acino Healthcare Group (Pty) Ltd Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd African Medicines (Pty) Ltd Afrigen Biologics (Pty) Ltd Afriplex (Pty) Ltd AIM Africa Alpha Pharm (Pty) Ltd Amka Products (Pty) Ltd Amway South Africa (Pty) Ltd Arrie Nel Pharmacy Group (Pty) Ltd Ascendis Health Ltd Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd Astellas Pharma (Pty) Ltd AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd Aurobindo Pharma (Pty) Ltd Austell Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd B Braun Medical (Pty) Ltd Barrs Pharmaceuticals Industries (Pty) Ltd Baxter Healthcare South Africa (Pty) Ltd Bayer (Pty) Ltd Becton Dickinson (Pty) Ltd Bio Earth Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd Biologicals and Vaccines Institute of Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd (The) Bitek Industries (Pty) Ltd California Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd Caprichem (Pty) Ltd Chemical Convertors (Pty) Ltd Chemtron Holdings (Pty) Ltd Cilo Cybin Pharmaceutical (Pty) Ltd Cipla Medpro South Africa (Pty) Ltd Columbia Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd CoMED Health (Pty) Ltd Deon Schoeman CC Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd Dr Reddy's Laboratories (Pty) Ltd DSV Solutions (Pty) Ltd Dynachem (Pty) Ltd Ecolab (Pty) Ltd Eli Lilly (S A) (Pty) Ltd Evohealth (Pty) Ltd Felbridge (Pty) Ltd Ferring (Pty) Ltd Forever Living Products South Africa (Pty) Ltd Fresenius Kabi Manufacturing SA (Pty) Ltd Fresenius Kabi South Africa (Pty) Ltd G M Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd GlaxoSmithKline South Africa (Pty) Ltd Glenmark Pharmaceuticals South Africa (Pty) Ltd Goodleaf Company (Pty) Ltd (The) Gulf Drug Company (Pty) Ltd H H Durrheim (Pty) Ltd Herba Zone (Pty) Ltd Herbalife International South Africa Ltd Hersol Manufacturing Laboratories (Pty) Ltd Hymed (Pty) Ltd IMBC Investment (Pty) Ltd iMvula Healthcare Logistics (Pty) Ltd Infection Protection Products (Pty) Ltd Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd Iszipharm Pharmaceutical Distributors (Pty) Ltd Joe Soap CC Johnson and Johnson (Pty) Ltd Kellogg Company of South Africa (Pty) Ltd Kevali Chemical Group (Pty) Ltd Lakato (Pty) Ltd Leaf Botanicals (Pty) Ltd MedCan (Pty) Ltd Medichem (Pty) Ltd Mega Magic CC Merck (Pty) Ltd MSD (Pty) Ltd National Bioproducts Institute NPC Nativa (Pty) Ltd NeoLife International (Pty) Ltd Nestle (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd Netcare Pharmacies (Pty) Ltd Netcare Pharmacies 2 (Pty) Ltd New Clicks South Africa (Pty) Ltd Nkunzi Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd Novartis South Africa (Pty) Ltd Omnia Holdings Ltd Organon South Africa (Pty) Ltd P and G South African Trading (Pty) Ltd Parceval (Pty) Ltd Pfizer Laboratories (Pty) Ltd Pharma Dynamics (Pty) Ltd Pharmaceutical Enterprises (Pty) Ltd Pharmacy Direct (Pty) Ltd Pharmacyweb Holdings (Pty) Ltd PharmaForce (Pty) Ltd Pharmed Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd Pick n Pay Stores Ltd Platchem (Pty) Ltd Prime Cleaning Suppliers (Pty) Ltd Ranbaxy (S A) (Pty) Ltd Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd Releaf Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd Richbay Chemicals (Pty) Ltd Roche Products (Pty) Ltd S A F I C (Pty) Ltd S A Natural Products (Pty) Ltd S Buys (Pty) Ltd Safarmex (Pty) Ltd Safety Chemicals (Pty) Ltd Sandoz South Africa (Pty) Ltd Sanofi Industries South Africa (Pty) Ltd Sanofi-Aventis South Africa (Pty) Ltd Shoprite Holdings Ltd Solgar South Africa (Pty) Ltd Sonke Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd South African Nuclear Energy Corporation SOC Ltd (The) SPAR Group Ltd (The) Specialised Maintenance Products (Pty) Ltd Specpharm Holdings (Pty) Ltd Spectank (Pty) Ltd Tevo (Pty) Ltd Tiger Brands Ltd Topmed Health Care Distributors (Pty) Ltd Touchless Germ Control Western Cape CC Transpharm (Pty) Ltd Unilever South Africa (Pty) Ltd Viatris South Africa (Pty) Ltd Vital Health Foods (Pty) Ltd Waco Africa (Pty) Ltd Wellness Warehouse (Pty) Ltd Woolworths Holdings Ltd
