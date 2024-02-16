Vistin Pharma ASA: Key Information Relating To The Proposed Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Board of Directors of Vistin Pharma ASA plans to propose to distribute a cash dividend of total NOK 1.00 per share, to be paid partly in June and November, for the accounting year of 2023. The formal decision regarding the dividend will be made on the company's Annual General Meeting, which will be held on 23 May 2024.
Dividend amount (per share): NOK 0.50
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 4 June 2024
Ex-date: 5 June 2024
Record date: 6 June 2024
Payment date (on or about): 18 June 2024
Date of approval: 23 May 2024
Dividend amount (per share): NOK 0.50
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: 5 November 2024
Ex-date: 6 November 2024
Record date: 7 November 2024
Payment date (on or about): 19 November 2024
Date of approval: 23 May 2024
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
For further information, please contact:
Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97 05 36 21
...
MENAFN16022024004107003653ID1107860662
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.