Vistin Pharma ASA: Key Information Relating To The Proposed Cash Dividend


2/16/2024 4:50:15 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Board of Directors of Vistin Pharma ASA plans to propose to distribute a cash dividend of total NOK 1.00 per share, to be paid partly in June and November, for the accounting year of 2023. The formal decision regarding the dividend will be made on the company's Annual General Meeting, which will be held on 23 May 2024.

Dividend amount (per share): NOK 0.50

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 4 June 2024

Ex-date: 5 June 2024

Record date: 6 June 2024

Payment date (on or about): 18 June 2024

Date of approval: 23 May 2024


Dividend amount (per share): NOK 0.50

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 5 November 2024

Ex-date: 6 November 2024

Record date: 7 November 2024

Payment date (on or about): 19 November 2024

Date of approval: 23 May 2024


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen

CFO

+47 97 05 36 21

...



