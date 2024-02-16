(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Worldwide market for Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) is anticipated to exceed a significant value landmark, with industry analysts projecting a robust expansion in the coming decade. This comprehensive market research report throws light on the potential commercial prospects and operational dynamics, critical for organizations aiming to cement their market positioning.

In-depth Analysis of Global and Regional MRO Market Evolution

The research encapsulates qualitative and quantitative analysis, offering detailed global, regional, and national sales insights. A nuanced understanding of the driving forces, as well as restraints influencing the market, provides a strategic compass for businesses navigating the MRO landscape.

Market Segmentation: A Close Look at Trends and Revenue Projections

The report segments the market into various categories such as Aircraft Type, Maintenance Type, Service Type, and Component Type. Covered also are forecasts for four regional and 20 key national markets, unlocking insights into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, with a spotlight on economies like the U.S., Germany, China, and India.

Segments by Aircraft Type:



Narrow-Body Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft Regional Aircraft

Segments by Maintenance Type:



Scheduled Maintenance Unscheduled Maintenance

Segments by Service Type:



Engine Overhaul

Airframe Maintenance Component Maintenance

Segments by Component Type:



Engine Components Landing Gear Components

Challenges and Opportunities: Skilled Labour Shortage and Preventive Maintenance

The aviation industry is navigating through a profound shortage of skilled technicians, which poses a hurdle to market growth. Addressing this gap through strategic workforce management remains a crucial focus. Concurrently, the rising emphasis on safety and preventive maintenance is carving out considerable opportunities in the MRO market.

Leading Companies Poised for Growth: High Potential Identified

The research identifies key players leading the march towards growth, profiling 15 major companies that are revolutionizing the MRO space. It uncovers lucrative areas for investment and revenue, outlining the market trends and successful strategies of these frontrunners.

Strategic Market Forecast to 2034

Projections up to the year 2034 are included, revealing commercial prospects and helping stakeholders make informed decisions. With bespoke intelligence, the report serves as an indispensable tool for those seeking a decisive competitive edge.

The Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market is on a trajectory of remarkable growth and transformation. Through this comprehensive research, industry leaders are empowered to navigate market dynamics deftly, exploiting opportunities and reinforcing market presence for the years ahead.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors



The Increasing Global Demand for Air Travel Continues to Drive the Need for Efficient MRO Services

The Persistent Threat of Air Accidents and the Imperative of MRO Services Evolving Technologies in Aircraft Design and Avionics Necessitate Specialized MRO Services

Market Restraining Factors



Skilled Labour Shortage in the Aviation Industry Hinder the Market Growth

Airlines Opting for In-House MRO Services Hinder the Market Growth Adhering to Complex and Evolving Aviation Regulations

Market Opportunities



The Escalating Trend of Outsourcing MRO Services is Creating a Notable Opportunity for Specialized Providers

The Upsurge in E-Commerce has Generated Heightened Demand for Air Cargo Services The Trend of Outsourcing MRO Services is Often Driven by Cost-Effectiveness for Airlines

Companies Profiled



AAR Corp

Aeroman

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance

Aveo's Fleet Performance Inc

British Airways Engineering

Delta TechOps

Etihad Airways Engineering

GE Aerospace

Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd

MTU Aero Engines AG

Sabena technics

SIA Engineering Company

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

TAP Maintenance & Engineering Turkish Technic

