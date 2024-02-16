(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Worldwide market for Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) is anticipated to exceed a significant value landmark, with industry analysts projecting a robust expansion in the coming decade. This comprehensive market research report throws light on the potential commercial prospects and operational dynamics, critical for organizations aiming to cement their market positioning.
In-depth Analysis of Global and Regional MRO Market Evolution
The research encapsulates qualitative and quantitative analysis, offering detailed global, regional, and national sales insights. A nuanced understanding of the driving forces, as well as restraints influencing the market, provides a strategic compass for businesses navigating the MRO landscape.
Market Segmentation: A Close Look at Trends and Revenue Projections
The report segments the market into various categories such as Aircraft Type, Maintenance Type, Service Type, and Component Type. Covered also are forecasts for four regional and 20 key national markets, unlocking insights into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, with a spotlight on economies like the U.S., Germany, China, and India.
Segments by Aircraft Type:
Narrow-Body Aircraft Wide-Body Aircraft Regional Aircraft
Segments by Maintenance Type:
Scheduled Maintenance Unscheduled Maintenance
Segments by Service Type:
Engine Overhaul Airframe Maintenance Component Maintenance
Segments by Component Type:
Engine Components Landing Gear Components
Challenges and Opportunities: Skilled Labour Shortage and Preventive Maintenance
The aviation industry is navigating through a profound shortage of skilled technicians, which poses a hurdle to market growth. Addressing this gap through strategic workforce management remains a crucial focus. Concurrently, the rising emphasis on safety and preventive maintenance is carving out considerable opportunities in the MRO market.
Leading Companies Poised for Growth: High Potential Identified
The research identifies key players leading the march towards growth, profiling 15 major companies that are revolutionizing the MRO space. It uncovers lucrative areas for investment and revenue, outlining the market trends and successful strategies of these frontrunners.
Strategic Market Forecast to 2034
Projections up to the year 2034 are included, revealing commercial prospects and helping stakeholders make informed decisions. With bespoke intelligence, the report serves as an indispensable tool for those seeking a decisive competitive edge.
The Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market is on a trajectory of remarkable growth and transformation. Through this comprehensive research, industry leaders are empowered to navigate market dynamics deftly, exploiting opportunities and reinforcing market presence for the years ahead.
Key Market Dynamics
Market Driving Factors
The Increasing Global Demand for Air Travel Continues to Drive the Need for Efficient MRO Services The Persistent Threat of Air Accidents and the Imperative of MRO Services Evolving Technologies in Aircraft Design and Avionics Necessitate Specialized MRO Services
Market Restraining Factors
Skilled Labour Shortage in the Aviation Industry Hinder the Market Growth Airlines Opting for In-House MRO Services Hinder the Market Growth Adhering to Complex and Evolving Aviation Regulations
Market Opportunities
The Escalating Trend of Outsourcing MRO Services is Creating a Notable Opportunity for Specialized Providers The Upsurge in E-Commerce has Generated Heightened Demand for Air Cargo Services The Trend of Outsourcing MRO Services is Often Driven by Cost-Effectiveness for Airlines
Companies Profiled
AAR Corp Aeroman Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance Aveo's Fleet Performance Inc British Airways Engineering Delta TechOps Etihad Airways Engineering GE Aerospace Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd MTU Aero Engines AG Sabena technics SIA Engineering Company Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd TAP Maintenance & Engineering Turkish Technic
