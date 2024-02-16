Notification Of Managers And Closely Related Parties’ Transactions With A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Shares.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) See attached file.
Attachment
Executives' trade with shares_15022024 - Marika Fredriksson
MENAFN16022024004107003653ID1107860613
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.