               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Prince Faisal Sworn In As Regent


2/16/2024 4:22:03 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Feb. 16 (Petra)-- His Royal Highness Prince Faisal Bin Al Hussein on Friday was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.

MENAFN16022024000117011021ID1107860499

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search