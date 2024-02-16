Moehe Holds 2Nd Meeting Of Permanent Committee Of GCC Research, Innovation Officials

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), the General Secretariat of GCC and the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science yesterday held in Doha the second meeting of the permanent committee for scientific research and innovation officials of the GCC, headed by Undersecretary of the MoEHE Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi.

The meeting discussed many topics on its agenda and issued the necessary recommendations and decisions regarding them including the Joint GCC Fund for Scientific Research and Innovation, the performance measurement model for the committee's work plan for 2024 and its tasks and mechanisms of work, topics related to the GCC Center for Scientific Research and Innovation, and the conference on scientific research and innovation in the GCC countries and its objectives.

Dr. Al Nuaimi said that Qatar is proud of the achievements that have been made under the wise leadership of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to enhance and develop scientific research, evident through the establishment of research and scientific centers such as the Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council and the Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP) as scientific spaces focused on innovation, development and leadership in science and scientific research locally, regionally and internationally.

Additionally, specialised scientific and research centers in national universities have been established in accordance with the Qatar National Vision 2030, as well as the Qatar Scientific Club that supports all research and scientific projects at the amateur and youth levels, and other leading scientific research institutions.

He underlined that Qatar would organise during the next few months many systematic scientific events, such as the 5th GCC skills competition, the 24th meeting of the ministers of higher education and scientific research in the GCC countries, the cybersecurity forum, in addition to the scientific research and innovation in the GCC countries forum next year.

In his remarks during the meeting, head of the human and environmental affairs sector at the GCC Secretariat General Eng. Abdullah bin Ali Al Rubaie said that strengthening and consolidating cooperation between the GCC states in the field of education and scientific research is the greatest concern of their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC states.

He noted that the meeting's agenda constitutes support for the serious launch of the GCC Center for Scientific Research and Innovation and the Joint GCC Fund for Scientific Research and Innovation.