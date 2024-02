Moneyhero Group Anticipates Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth Of At Least 60% In Singapore And 50% In Hong Kong

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company further establishes itself as the dominant consumer finance platform in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyHero Limited (Nasdaq: MNY ) (“MoneyHero” or the“Company”), a market-leading personal finance aggregation and comparison platform in Greater Southeast Asia, today reported that, based on a preliminary and unaudited review, the Company anticipates year-over-year revenue growth of at least 60% in Singapore and 50% in Hong Kong for the month of January 2024. This growth has continued to dramatically outpace competition and further establishes MoneyHero as the dominant consumer finance platform in Southeast Asia.



“Our strategy continues to show significant results, our revenue pool is expanding at an accelerated rate, and our competition has never been under more pressure,” said Prashant Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer of MoneyHero.“Singapore and Hong Kong represent the center of Southeast Asia's economy. To win in these markets, companies need to dedicate themselves to maintaining pace with ever-evolving consumer demands through both consistent innovation and elevated customer experiences. Over the past year, MoneyHero's products have helped consumers take more control of their personal finances for exactly these reasons. We are thrilled to have achieved such strong year-over-year performance and look forward to continuing this momentum throughout 2024 and beyond.”

MoneyHero has been operating brands in Hong Kong and Singapore since 2013 and 2015, respectively, and currently serves more than 2.6 million monthly unique users across both markets (for the month of January 2024). MoneyHero's technology and product teams, which continue to expand with new and elite talent, plan to launch updated offerings for these markets in 2024 that will support ongoing growth-leveraging the latest financial innovations, including artificial intelligence. The Company is also building the largest ecosystem of creators, influencers, KOLs, and channel partners throughout the Hong Kong and Singapore to further enhance its platform and reach.

“We are rapidly becoming the go-to platform for effortlessly comparing and choosing financial products, including insurance and credit solutions,” said Rohith Murthy, Chief Business Officer of MoneyHero.“Building on our impressive revenue growth, we're strengthening our leading brands-SingSaver, MoneyHero, Seedly and Creatory-in Singapore and Hong Kong, while deepening our impact in the insurance and banking sectors. Our strategy is clear: deliver top-notch, innovative products and deals that meet our consumers' needs; enhance their experience through technology investments and innovation; and broaden our reach and range of financial product offerings. We're committed to expanding our extensive ecosystem for all-offering more options for consumers, attracting better customers for our financial partners, and delivering unmatched value in the financial ecosystem."

For more information about MoneyHero, including information for investors and learning about career opportunities, please visit .

About MoneyHero Group

MoneyHero Group, formerly known as Hyphen Group or CompareAsia Group, is a market leader in the online personal finance aggregation and comparison sector in Greater Southeast Asia. The Company operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Malaysia with respective brands for each local market. MoneyHero currently manages 279 commercial partner relationships and services 8.7 million Monthly Unique Users across its platform for the 12 months ended December 31, 2023. The Company's backers include Peter Thiel-co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and the Founders Fund-and Hong Kong businessman, Richard Li, the founder and chairman of Pacific Century Group. To learn more about MoneyHero and how the innovative fintech company is driving APAC's digital economy, please visit .

Unaudited Results

These results are unaudited and subject to the completion of the Company's financial reporting processes, reviews, audit, and are subject to change.

