February Love For Customers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- February is a month dedicated to love, but Verizon's love for its customers extends throughout the entire year. That's why customers get the best network and exclusive value they can't get anywhere else.“We are always listening to our customers, and they want control and flexibility with their plans.” Says Verizon Tech Expert, Chris Serico.“myPlan from Verizon gives customers the ability to pick and choose the perks they want, save on every one, and change anytime, with no fees or penalties.”Details to know:- Pick only the chosen perks. SAVE on every one-choose from Netflix, Apple One, Disney Bundle and Walmart+, to name a few.- Change it up anytime.- Customers are not locked into the plan and the phone isn't locked on Verizon's network.- Everyone in the fam can customize their own plan. And singles too.- It's simple. Really. Super simple.Customers can simplify their digital life and save on everything from streaming entertainment to home internet.“At Verizon, we're all about connecting people to each other and what they love most.” Said Serico.For more information, please visit Verizon/myplan.

