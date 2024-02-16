EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

First acquisition in 2024: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire Temakinho from Cigierre S.p.A., controlled by BC Partners

Well-known restaurant

chain offering Japanese-Brazilian cuisine through premium locations

Strengthening the Retail & Food segment as new platform 10 directly managed restaurants (“DOS”) plus franchising restaurants in Italy and abroad Munich, February 16 , 2024 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire Temakinho S.r.l. ("Temakinho") from Cigierre – Compagnia Generale Ristorazione S.p.A. ("Cigierre"), owned by funds advised by BC Partners. As a new platform investment, the company will strengthen the Retail & Food segment. The closing of the transaction is expected in Q1 2024. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Milan, Temakinho has been the Italian pioneer offering premium Japanese-Brazilian sushi, meat cuisine and drinks. Currently the company operates through 10 directly managed restaurants (“DOS”) located in Italy (Milan, Rome, Bologna and Florence) and 3 franchising restaurants in Italian airports (2 in Rome Fiumicino and 1 in Milan Linate) and 1 franchising in Lyon, France. All DOS are based in central city areas with first class setting tailored by Italian artisans and inspired by the Brazilian culture. Temakinho has access to a central kitchen near Milan, where selected ingredients are processed and semi-finished products are temporarily stored and then delivered. With around 160 employees, the company generated approx. EUR 20 million revenues in 2022. Robin Laik, CEO of Mutares, comments: "With the acquisition of Temakinho, we are further strengthening our Retail & Food segment with a well-known brand in the casual dining segment providing affordable exclusive experiences. Thanks to its scalable business, the company has a high potential to leveraging on strategic improvements. I am highly confident, that we can strengthen Temakinho's market position and brand awareness through the planned opening of new restaurants."

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2023, consolidated revenues of EUR 4.8 billion to EUR 5.4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025 and EUR 10 billion by 2028. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, net income in the holding company is expected to be in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million for the fiscal year 2025 and EUR 200 million for the fiscal year 2028. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one-third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and have been part of the selection index SDAX since December 2023.

