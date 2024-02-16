(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis Stock Exchange: withdrawal from trading

16-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

The following securities will be withdrawn from trading in the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market with effect from market open today, 16 February 2024:





Looking Glass Labs Inc.

Common shares

Symbol: NFTX

ISIN: CA54342Q2053







