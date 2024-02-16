Aquis Stock Exchange: withdrawal from trading

(MENAFN- EQS Group)
The following securities will be withdrawn from trading in the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market with effect from market open today, 16 February 2024:
Looking Glass Labs Inc.
Common shares
Symbol: NFTX
ISIN: CA54342Q2053
