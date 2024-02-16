|
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA / Key word(s): Annual Results
Aubagne, February 16, 2024
Sartorius Stedim Biotech releases Universal Registration Document 2023
16-Feb-2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Sartorius Stedim Biotech releases Universal Registration Document 2023
Sartorius Stedim Biotech, a leading partner of the biopharma industry, has released its Universal Registration Document 2023 including the Annual Financial Report today. The document is available under the following link: .
Financial calendar
March 26, 2024
Annual General Meeting
April 18, 2024
Publication of the quarterly figures January to March 2024
July 19, 2024
Publication of the half-year figures January to June 2024
October 17, 2024
Publication of the nine-month figures January to September 2024
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and economically. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2023, the company generated sales revenue of around 2.8 billion euros. Currently, more than 10,600 employees are working for customers around the globe.
Contact
Timo Lindemann
External Communications
+49 (0)551.308.4724
...
Follow Sartorius on LinkedIn . Attachment
File: Press Release
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
| Language:
| English
| Issuer:
| Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
|
| Avenue de Jouques
|
| 13781 Aubagne
|
| France
| Phone:
| +33 44 284 5600
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| FR0013154002
| EQS News ID:
| 1838423
|
| End of Announcement - EQS News Service
|
MENAFN16022024004691010666ID1107860423
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.