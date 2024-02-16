EQS-News: SARTORIUS AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

Sartorius releases Annual Report for 2023 (news with additional features)

16.02.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Göttingen, February 16, 2024

Sartorius releases Annual Report for 2023



The life science group Sartorius has released its Annual Report for 2023 today. The document is available under the following link: .





Financial calendar



March 28, 2024

Annual General Meeting

April 18, 2024

Publication of first-quarter figures (January to March 2024)

July 19, 2024

Publication of first-half figures (January to June 2024)

October 17, 2024

Publication of nine-month figures (January to September 2024)





A profile of Sartorius

Sartorius is a leading international partner of life sciences research and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products & Services division focuses on laboratories performing research and quality control at pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions division, with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies safely, rapidly, and economically. The company, based in Göttingen, Germany, has a strong global reach with around 60 production and sales sites worldwide. Sartorius regularly expands its portfolio through the acquisition of complementary technologies. In 2023, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.4 billion euros. Currently, around 14,600 employees are working for customers around the globe.





Contact

Timo Lindemann

External Communications

+49 (0)551.308.4724

...



Follow Sartorius on LinkedIn . Additional features:



File: Press Release



16.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: SARTORIUS AG Otto-Brenner-Straße 20 37079 Göttingen Germany Phone: +49.(0)551-308.0 Fax: +49.(0)551-308.3289 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0007165607, DE0007165631 WKN: 716560 , 716563 Indices: DAX, TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1838357



End of News EQS News Service