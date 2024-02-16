Gopdf Creates New Perspective On PDF Editing: Supporting PDF Journey By AI Chat Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Editing PDFs through an online PDF editor started in 2022 and has become a habit for internet users as of 2023.

The GoPDF platform started to actively serve its users in 2023 as an online PDF editing platform and is preparing to serve its mobile app version by 2024.

The platform, which facilitates editing processes through online PDF editing tools and continues to develop to improve its AI-powered aspects, actively offers AI chat with PDF tools.

Chat PDF AI service starts with scanning the PDF file as soon as it is uploaded to the system by the user.

The scanning process takes place instantly and the AI-powered infrastructure has the necessary data to perform questions, requests, and more transactions from the user through the chat section.

