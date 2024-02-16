DB Schenker Opens New Czech Logistics Center With 100 Mobile Robots Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) DB Schenker says its new contract logistics warehouse in Rudna, Czech Republic is“driving efficiency, quality, and speed in the supply chain”.

With the new site, the logistics provider combines customized logistics solutions with automation and robotization to transform operations within the warehouse.

More than 100 autonomous mobile robots (AMR), seven packing lines with 162 stations, a vertical order picker and an automated sorter are successfully deployed.

Niklas Wilmking, member of the management board for contract logistics, DB Schenker:“DB Schenker offers an excellent environment for innovation, technology, and highly qualified employees.

“By deploying automation and robotization, we have been able to optimize processes. This ensures particularly fast and punctual handling and at the same time creates better conditions for employees.

