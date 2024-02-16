French Robotics Market Expected To Grow By 7,000 Installations A Year Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Under the impetus of the France 2030 plan and the impact of the various crises, French manufacturers are accelerating the automation of their production lines to gain productivity, efficiency and working conditions.

Proof of this is that the French market is expected to grow by 7,000 industrial robotic installations per year in the coming years according to the International Federation of Robotics.

In order to go further in optimizing the flows of their factories, a key competitiveness issue, manufacturers must today automate their intralogistics,“long considered the poor relation”, to improve the rate and quality of preparation of kits of parts intended for manufacturing orders, while reducing the arduousness of operations.

On the occasion of the 2024 edition of the SITL exhibition , Scallog presents its“Goods to Person” solution under the sign of Industry 5.0, which combines the speed of execution, the reliability of robotics with the“know-how” and operator skills, to speed up and make production more reliable.

As a result, the storage of spare parts and/or components is denser, picking productivity is multiplied by three, quality control is“flawless” and working conditions are improved for ever greater fluidity and agility in the lines. of production.

