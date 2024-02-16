Seegrid To Unveil New, Taller And Heavier-Payload Autonomous Lift Truck Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Seegrid , a developer of autonomous mobile robot (AMR) solutions for material handling, is thrilled to announce the debut of its latest lift AMR, the Palion Lift CR1, at MODEX 2024 booth #C7685.

This new autonomous lift truck addresses evolving challenges in autonomous material handling for warehousing, manufacturing, and logistics customers.

The Palion Lift CR1 boasts an impressive 15' lift height and a robust 4,000lb payload capacity. Its cutting-edge technology redefines the possibilities for warehouse automation, offering a flexible and scalable solution to meet the diverse needs of modern facilities.

The CR1 (“Cab Reach”) is the second lift AMR in Seegrid's fleet, joining the Palion Lift RS1 (“Reach Stacker”), which was launched in December of 2022.

Throughout 2023, the RS1 was successfully deployed in multiple, blue-chip customer sites where it is currently being used in live applications and delivering significant ROI.

