Warehouse Automation Specialist Greyorange Claims '99 Percent Inventory Accuracy And Location Precision' Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) GreyOrange , a specialist in AI-driven fulfillment automation, says it has achieved a“breakthrough in retail inventory accuracy” with its“innovative, end-to-end” store execution and omnichannel retail management solution, gStore.

With the ability to combine data from RFID overhead systems with a real-time store operations platform, retailers can now serve more customers faster based on 99 percent inventory accuracy and location precision within three to five feet.

Akash Gupta, co-founder and CEO, GreyOrange, says:“RFID technology has matured beyond point-in-time capabilities, which traditionally offered around 90 percent inventory accuracy without location precision.”

Leveraging cutting-edge, real-time overhead RFID technology, gStore significantly boosts inventory accuracy to an unprecedented 99 percent with location precision of 3-5 feet while simultaneously doubling team productivity.

The result is an immersive and frictionless in-store experience that captivates customers.

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"