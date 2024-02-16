Warehouse Automation Specialist Greyorange Claims '99 Percent Inventory Accuracy And Location Precision' Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) GreyOrange , a specialist in AI-driven fulfillment automation, says it has achieved a“breakthrough in retail inventory accuracy” with its“innovative, end-to-end” store execution and omnichannel retail management solution, gStore.
With the ability to combine data from RFID overhead systems with a real-time store operations platform, retailers can now serve more customers faster based on 99 percent inventory accuracy and location precision within three to five feet.
Akash Gupta, co-founder and CEO, GreyOrange, says:“RFID technology has matured beyond point-in-time capabilities, which traditionally offered around 90 percent inventory accuracy without location precision.”
Leveraging cutting-edge, real-time overhead RFID technology, gStore significantly boosts inventory accuracy to an unprecedented 99 percent with location precision of 3-5 feet while simultaneously doubling team productivity.
The result is an immersive and frictionless in-store experience that captivates customers.
