Kuka Says Its Augmented Reality 'Makes New Robots Easier To Start Up' Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Kuka says its new Kuka software visualizes the environment of robot cells live on smartphones to“support fast, safe and intuitive robot start-up”.

The mobile app displays tools and interference geometries to enable early detection of potential hazards so users can eliminate them before a robot starts work.

Augmented Reality enables intuitive robot startup. It connects the real and virtual worlds to enrich the environment of the robotic cell with clear, uncomplicated digital information.

Users can detect and correct errors quickly, which accelerates installation and increases safety. For example, the software can simulate robot motion with a virtual gripper.

To prevent damage to the robot or gripper, any potential collisions that show up in the AR environment can be prevented early in the real environment.

