QYSEA Launches 'Groundbreaking AI Underwater Measurement System' For Submersible Robots Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) QYSEA Technology has launched its QY-MT QYSEA Measurement Tool, its self-developed AI underwater intelligent precision measurement system.
The“cutting-edge technology” harnesses the robust subsea capabilities of QYSEA's FIFISH underwater robot, heralding a new era of AI intelligence for underwater robot measurements, says the company.
The QY-MT intelligent measurement system seamlessly integrates underwater data through QYSEA's advanced AI visual algorithms. It features real-time and offline dual measurement modes, ensuring precision even with offline videos.
Designed with customizable shapes and adaptive capabilities for complex underwater environments, QY-MT aims to enhance operational efficiency and revolutionize professional subsea measurement methods.
QY-MT's applications cover five major scenarios: bridge inspection, water resources and hydropower, underwater infrastructure, ship inspections, and offshore wind power, marking the introduction of an intelligent tool for underwater detection in these critical areas.
