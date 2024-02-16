(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) TeamT5 Awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Taiwanese Company of the Year Award for Offering Superior Intelligence-driven Cyber Defense Solutions

TeamT5 delivers localized, tailored, and insightful threat intelligence solutions to help companies anticipate cyber attacks and deploy effective defense strategies.

SAN ANTONIO – November 2, 2023 – Frost & Sullivan recently researched the threat intelligence industry and, based on its findings, recognizes TeamT5 with the 2023 Taiwanese Company of the Year Award . TeamT5 is a well-positioned Taiwanese threat intelligence provider that supports customers in the United States, Japan, and Taiwan. TeamT5's vast customer base includes government agencies, financial companies, telecom operators, high-tech companies, electronic manufacturing services companies, and managed security service providers (MSSPs).

Through in-depth analysis and a highly skilled team, TeamT5 provides comprehensive reports that shed light on emerging threats. TeamT5's organization possesses a solid technical background and frontline expertise to provide effective responses to real-world cyber attacks. They meticulously analyze intruder attacks, assess the impact and technical causes of incidents, and offer practical solutions or workarounds to aid clients in recovery and remediation.

For this reason, the company is currently outperforming its competitors and capturing more customers with its trendsetting services. Now, TeamT5 focuses on a progressive market expansion with most customers outside its home base.

“Threat intelligence is essential for organizations to proactively detect, respond to, and defend against cyber threats. It provides a range of benefits that strengthen cybersecurity defenses and mitigate risks in today's ever-changing threat landscape,” said Kenny Yeo, Director of the Asia-Pacific cybersecurity practice at Frost & Sullivan.

TeamT5's threat intelligence expertise spans a wide range of solutions, such as ransomware and managed detection and response (MDR) services. ThreatSonar Anti-Ransomware is the company's cutting-edge solution for combating ransomware attacks. It accurately predicts, detects, and blocks attacks to deliver actionable threat intelligence. TeamT5 also provides MDR services to clients who need specific and ongoing managed services with highly customized solutions.

Likewise, the company launched ThreatVision, TeamT5's out-of-the-box threat intelligence platform that provides alerts, technical data, and analysis to support organizations' cybersecurity measures. ThreatVision features automatic threat analysis, enabling companies to identify potential threats and take appropriate countermeasures quickly. It also facilitates the download of threat indicators and provides online reporting, ensuring easy access to key information.

Therefore, TeamT5's best-in-class solutions have helped the company establish a strong reputation for enabling organizations to stay ahead of the rapidly evolving threat landscape and effectively safeguard their critical assets.

“TeamT5 has adopted a unique approach to solution ownership by designing ThreatVision to suit different customer usage journeys. TeamT5 has specifically designed its tools and reports to enable both top-down and bottom-up approaches, which greatly enhances the customer ownership experience by meeting customers where they are,” noted Yeo. With its strong overall performance, TeamT5 earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Taiwanese Company of the Year Award in the threat intelligence industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About TeamT5

TeamT5 consists of top cyber threat analysts. Leveraging our geographic and cultural advantages, we have the best understanding of cyber attackers in Asia Pacific. TeamT5 is frequently invited to share insights at top cybersecurity conferences. Our threat intelligence research expertise and solutions are recognized as the 2023 Company of the Year Award in Taiwanese Threat Intelligence by Frost & Sullivan.

Based on our research in malware & Advanced Persistent Threat (APT), we provide cyber threat intelligence reports and anti-ransomware solutions to clients in the USA, Japan, and Taiwan. Clients include government agencies, financial business, and high-tech enterprises.

Contact:

Cheryl Lin

E: ...

About Tammy Chan

APAC Marketing Coordinator - Best Practices Recognition

...

View all posts by Tammy Chan