How Many Breaks Should We Take A Day?

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Vanessa Mangru-Kumar // SWNS

NEWS COPY W/ VIDEO + INFOGRAPHIC

One in eight Americans take no breaks during the day, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 adults looked at their wellness habits and found that finding time for breaks can be difficult.

While one in eight don't get any breaks, the average respondent takes four per day, which is just shy of how many they think they need (5).

The perfect break lasts about 17 minutes and respondents want to spend this time listening to music (41%) or enjoying a snack or meal without distractions (36%).

Others would opt to get some fresh air by going for a walk (35%) or sitting outside (34%).

Some would spend their break in the kitchen to get their hydration in (33%) or enjoy a warm beverage (22%).





Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Pacific Foods , the survey found that on average, those surveyed have four busy days a week, with one in eight saying that they consider every day to be a“busy day.”

Because they have so much going on, one in eight admit that they forget to take breaks most of the week and 34%“always” or“often” forget to practice self-care.

Thirty-six percent“always” or“often” find themselves wishing they could take more breaks.

More than half of those who wish they could take more breaks don't get around to it because they simply feel overwhelmed (55%).

Other roadblocks they face include not being able to turn their thoughts off (31%) and losing track of time (31%).

Although they admit they don't take enough, most respondents agree that breaks are important to help practice wellness (87%).

“While taking breaks may seem counterintuitive in today's busy world, studies show they can be of great benefit to overall wellbeing including helping to reduce stress levels, increase productivity, enhance mood, and improve concentration and focus,” said Mia Syn, MS, RDN.

The survey asked respondents to define wellness in their own terms. One respondent described it as“feeling healthy, happy and full of energy,” while others said it was“taking care of yourself to ensure your mind stays acute” and“recharging your body.”

Half of Americans rate their wellness habits as above average (51%) and 62% of those who have healthy habits practice them every day.

However, a third of those who have healthy habits admit they're not always a priority. Similarly, one in six admit that mindfulness is low or no priority in their daily lives.

On busy days, healthy eating also falls into the“low” or“no” priority category (23%).

A majority of Americans acknowledge that practicing healthy habits is a part of self-care (91%), and often find inspiration to create new habits through media.

Respondents have been drawn to buzzy health trends like“practicing yoga,”“intermittent fasting,”“incorporating“sea moss” or“ashwaganda,” and the“lemon and cucumber drink.”

More than half of those who are active on social media are likely to follow a health-related trend on there (57%) and another 31% would follow trends popularized by a celebrity or influencer.

And respondents are using this to bolster their nutrition goals - 36% want to prioritize foods that offer nutritional benefits over indulgent foods (23%).

“More and more Americans are becoming aware of how what we eat has a direct impact on not only our physical health, but the way we feel including our energy levels and mental wellbeing,” Syn said.“This has led to a rise in popularity and prioritization of nutrient-rich foods that the body thrives off, over more indulgent, less nutritious options.”

WHAT DOES“WELLNESS” MEAN TO AMERICANS?



“Feeling healthy, happy and full of energy”

“Taking care of yourself to ensure your mind stays acute”

“Physical and mental stability”

“Ability to feel good, share yourself with others and be able to participate in regular normal activities without being in pain”

“Making sure you live a balanced life and take time for yourself and your mental and physical and even spiritual health”

“Wellness means getting the mind and body in sync”

“Wellness is a holistic approach in which complete well-being is sought in all aspects of the person”

“The act of practicing healthy habits on a daily basis to attain better physical and mental health outcomes, so that instead of just surviving, you're thriving”

“Adequate sleep, no smoking, minimal alcohol intake, exercising 60 minutes at least 3 times a week, eating a healthy diet, and socializing with people” “Recharge your body and energize yourself with rest food and water”

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population Americans was commissioned by Pacific Foods between Jan. 10 and Jan. 15, 2024. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).