Lexaria, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, recently announced plans to launch new human and animal studies examining whether its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology can make GLP-1 drugs better

Lexaria has previously demonstrated DehydraTECH's overall potential in its DIAB-A22-1 animal study, which yielded weight loss, and improved triglyceride and cholesterol levels among diabetic-conditioned animals

The company plans to replicate the results from this study while also exploring ways to improve the overall bioavailability of GLP-1 drugs for diabetes treatment and weight loss Lexaria management is optimistic that it will build on previous studies, replicate previous positive results, and improve the overall efficacy of GLP-1 drugs

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, just announced plans to launch new human and animal studies that seek to examine its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology's potential on GLP-1 drugs for the treatment of diabetes and weight loss. This announcement follows the recent study results published on“New England Journal of Medicine,” which showed that 49 to 52 pounds weight loss was a common outcome across the 2,539 adult study participants ( ).

DehydraTECH has demonstrated, in many instances, significant improvement in how active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream with its strong bioavailability enhancing capabilities. Its unique and revolutionary approach has seen Lexaria granted 37 patents for the...

