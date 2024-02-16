Cryptonewsbreaks Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) Featured In Bell2bell Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , a multi-strategy operating company offering traditional investors an entry point to the future of digital securities, was featured in the latest episode of the

Bell2Bell Podcast , a part of

IBN's

sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels. Diamond Lake's CEO Brian J. Esposito joined the

program

to discuss DLMI's business model, operating markets and leadership team.“The best way I can describe what we're building here at DLMI is an old-school General Electric/Berkshire Hathaway approach where we're going to have an umbrella holding company of all of these wonderful subsidiaries across multiple industries,” Esposito said.“Think of us as an industry-agnostic holding umbrella company with wonderful entities that we build, start or acquire. The idea is strong, consistent earnings; shareholder value; and sharing those earnings with our shareholders through strong, consistent dividend distribution. I'm a strong believer that this is what's needed in the market... I'm proud to be here as the CEO since late August. I'm proud of the accomplishments that we've achieved over the past few months, and the global support that we have is quite exceptional.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954, Diamond Lake Minerals is a multi-strategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. Its goal is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money and digital assets. The company's mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for its stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

