Cryptonewsbreaks Upstream Featured In Article Talking About Winning Strategy Of Dual Listing

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream, the revolutionary retail trading app for stocks and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex and MERJ Exchange Limited, is featured in an article that talks about benefits issuers could experience when listing on markets that prohibit short selling. The article, titled“Capitalizing Stability: Dual Listing in Markets with No Short Selling - A Winning Strategy for Issuers,” notes that short selling, a speculative investment strategy, revolves around capitalizing on a stock or security's price decline. Recently the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”)

recently implemented new rules for increased transparency in short selling. The article noted several benefits of a market without short selling, including stability in stock prices, enhanced investor confidence, mitigation of manipulative practices, improved capital planning and risk management, and long-term value creation.

“We believe [the SEC rules] is a positive step toward a more transparent market, but our team sees this as a stepping stone towards markets that remove the opportunity for market manipulations to occur, like Upstream's global retail investing app,” the article stated.“Upstream, a regulated MERJ Exchange market powered by blockchain technology, spearheads a novel trading approach that inherently disallows short selling. Upstream features public orderbooks that transparently display all best bids and offers for everyone to see. Trades execute peer-to-peer in real-time, settle instantly, and predatory market manipulations are prevented with smart-contract technology. The aim is to cultivate an equitable and steady trading atmosphere that benefits both issuers and investors.”

To view the full article, visit



About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ exchange market, is a fully regulated global stock exchange. Powered by Horizon Fintex's proprietary matching-engine technology, the exchange enables investors to trade shares in dual-listed companies, NFTs, shares in IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. and international equities, and celebrity ventures directly from the app. For more information about the company, visit

.

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

...

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN