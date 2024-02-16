(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) New CB1000 Hornet, return of the CBR600RR and innovative Honda E-Clutch headline Honda's full 24YM European line-up reveal at EICMA - New flagship naked CB1000 Hornet to join Honda's European range in 2024

- CBR600RR returns to Europe after six years with revised engine, new styling and full electronics package

- Two more new names - CB500 Hornet and NX500 - join the A2 licence-friendly 500 series alongside the updated CBR500R

- World-first technology - Honda E-Clutch - to be available on upgraded four cylinder CB650R and CBR650R middleweights

- CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and its SP version receive frame, bodywork, engine and gearbox upgrades to maximise mid-range performance

- The new 24 year model CRF1100L Africa Twin and CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports make their first public appearance

- The SC e: Concept underlines Honda's commitment to introduce 10 or more electric two-wheeled vehicles globally by 2025

- All the new 24YM Honda's comply with EURO5+ regulations

TOKYO, Nov 8, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - At EICMA in Milan, Honda unveiled its full 24YM line-up, featuring four new model names, significant upgrades to a further four models - two of which will be available with a world-first motorcycle technology - and a concept version of the next all-electric vehicle destined to join Honda's uniquely broad and varied range.

New CB1000 Hornet





Headlining the unveiling is the introduction of the new head of Honda's growing Hornet family – the CB1000 Hornet.

The new flagship naked will be powered by a retuned version of the in-line four-cylinder powerplant from the 2017YM CBR1000RR Fireblade, that delivers peak power of over 110kW and more than 100Nm of torque.

Wrapping the engine is an all-new steel twin spar frame that will offer a unique blend of dynamic cornering performance and stability, via Showa 41mm Separate Function Fork Big Piston (SFF-BP) suspension adjustable for both compression and rebound, matched to a Pro-link rear Showa shock.

The styling is pure and aggressive. Led by the piercing gaze of super-compact dual LED projector headlights, the Hornet-signature fuel tank – with wings folded forward – is broad shouldered up front but tapers radically to the rear, mirrored by the minimal seat unit that underlines the traditional narrow-waisted Hornet look. The new frame is also used as a design feature, but subtly blacked out – like the tubular trellis-style rear subframe.

Electronic aids will run via Throttle By Wire and allow the rider to choose between 3 riding modes, displayed on the 5-inch TFT colour display; connectivity is available for both Android and iOS devices via Honda RoadSync.



New CB500 Hornet

The Hornet family will have a new third member in Honda's 24YM line-up - the CB500 Hornet, which brings new, aggressive styling inspired by its two bigger siblings, and aerodynamic performance that befit the iconic Hornet name.

The CB500 Hornet's fairing incorporates headlight side ducts that channel air to the upper fuel tank area, contributing to a linear steering feel with outstanding handling agility. A new LED throws its light out wider for increased visibility.

Power and torque for the 471cc engine meet maximum A2 licence requirements – at 35kW and 43Nm – while updated fuel injection settings improve acceleration feel from low down, and the CB500 Hornet now features HSTC for increased peace of mind.

The high-quality chassis specification includes 41mm Showa SFF-BP USD forks, Showa rear shock and dual discs up front with four-piston calipers, while a new 5-inch TFT screen offers Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity.

New CBR600RR

After a six-year absence from Honda's European line-up, the much-loved - and razor-sharp - CBR600RR returns for 24YM to reinvigorate the middleweight super sports category. Loaded with cutting-edge MotoGP-inspired electronics and aerodynamics, the new CBR600RR is a free-revving four-cylinder motorcycling gem powered by an engine substantially upgraded from its previous incarnation to deliver peak power of 89kW at 14,250rpm and 63Nm of torque at 11,500rpm.



The sweet-handling chassis package deliver both instant changes of direction and stability through its twin-spar aluminium frame with aluminium swingarm, 41mm Showa Big Piston USD front forks, Unit Pro-Link Showa rear shock and fairings featuring MotoGP-derived winglets.

The CBR600RR's new comprehensive electronics package benefits from the use of a 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), as found in the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, and includes Throttle By Wire control, 5 Riding Modes, Cornering ABS, 9-level Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Wheelie Control, Rear Lift Control and Emergency Stop Signals. Honda Electronic Steering Damper, an assist/slipper clutch and quickshifter are also standard fit.

New NX500

The iconic 'NX' designation returns to Honda's line-up in the form of the new NX500.

Meaning 'New X-over', the NX500 is designed to be enjoyed on everything from a winding road to a gravel trail or long-distance adventure. Building on the popularity of the outgoing CB500X, it features new styling and a range of specification and performance upgrades.

Handling dynamics and feel are improved thanks to a 3 kilogram reduction (1 of which comes from new lightweight 5-spoke cast aluminium wheels) in kerb weight to 196kg, revised spring rate and damping for the Showa 41mm Separate Function Fork Big Piston (SFF-BP) upside down forks, and sharper acceleration thanks to new fuel injection settings.

Further spec upgrades come in the form of a new 5-inch TFT screen, Honda RoadSync smartphone connectivity and HSTC. Led by a new headlight, the styling is completely refreshed, with new plastics from front to back mixing compact adventure-style usability with an imposing silhouette and solidity of form.



CBR500R

The gateway machine to Honda's CBR super sports family is also significantly upgraded for 24YM.

Crisp and comprehensively updated, the Fireblade-inspired styling includes new headlight and taillight, plus revised bodywork featuring winglets for improved front end feel. New graphics and colours amplify the CBR500R's 'baby Blade' look and new fuel injection settings improve low rpm acceleration.



The new 5-inch full colour TFT screen is operated by easy-to-use backlit switchgear, and is the interface for the new connectivity of Honda RoadSync.

CB650R and CBR650R

Honda's CB650R naked middleweight and its sibling, the CBR650R, both receive a style refresh and new technology for 24YM.



The CB650R's

Neo Sports Café

unique look has evolved to make it a sinuous, more dynamic and purposeful-looking machine. Led from the front by the new slanted LED headlight, it features new radiator shrouds and a sharper new rear fairing complete with new taillight.

For its CBR sibling, redesigned dual LED headlights are matched with updated upper and lower fairings that, along with the redesigned tail unit, combine muscularity with slim lines and attractive angles to ramp up the CBR650R's pure sporting appeal.

Both bikes feature Honda RoadSync connectivity a new 5-inch full colour TFT screen designed for optimal readability on bright days.



Honda E-Clutch

The CB650R and CBR650R are also the first Honda motorcycles to be available with the innovative Honda E-Clutch technology, the world's first fully automatic clutch for a multi-geared motorcycle, designed to make motorcycling, from beginner right through to expert, even more enjoyable and exciting.

Honda E-Clutch takes away the need to use the clutch lever to make a shift either up or down the gearbox. The rider simply has to operate the shift pedal for ultra-fast, consistent gear changes, exactly as if using a quickshifter. During the gear change, it uses a harmonised combination of 'half-clutch' operation, fuel injection cut and ignition control to eliminate shift shock for an ultra-smooth ride.

The clutch lever is also not needed when pulling away or coming to a stop. Becoming active as soon as the engine is switched on, the Honda E-Clutch system manages both scenarios smoothly, and if the rider desires, they are able to operate the clutch lever as normal. Should the rider want to turn off the system for a particular ride, this is also possible via the instrument panel.



CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

24YM sees the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and its SP version drive further up their development curve with a host of engine and gearbox updates that produce a major mid-range performance boost and improved throttle response.



Harnessing a huge amount of HRC development and knowhow, the delivery of the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP's 113Nm torque and 160kW has been substantially changed to generate even more corner exit acceleration alongside its prodigious top-end power. This is further heightened by new shorter gear ratios and primary drive, redesigned middle fairing with new winglets plus a revised, lighter and more pliant frame.



The addition of 2-Motor Throttle By Wire increases part-throttle control and also allows amplified engine braking. Lighter crankcases, crankshaft and conrods, together with revised valve timing and raised compression ratio, ensure that the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP draws more performance from every combustion cycle, while changes to the standard fit AkrapoviÄ muffler reduce exhaust volume by 5dB..

The SP version of the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is the first bike in the world to use the new, third generation Öhlins Smart Electronic 43mm S-EC3.0 (SV) NPX USD forks. It also features a digital spring preload guide via the instrument panel, which has been developed to allow riders a clear and easy way to set their Fireblade up perfectly. New Brembo Stylema R four-piston radial mount brake calipers offer consistently high braking performance.

CRF1100L Africa Twin and Africa Twin Adventure Sports

EICMA will also mark the public debut of the 24YM CRF1100L Africa Twin and its Adventure Sports variant, which carry a series of performance and practical updates for 24YM.

Both models benefit from a 7% increase in maximum torque – delivered 750rpm earlier in the rpm range – thanks to changes in compression ratio, valve timing, intake ports and ECU settings. Revisions to the Dual Clutch Transmission gearbox bring earlier downshifts to match the new engine performance, improved cornering detection and a more natural feel on initial take off and between first and second gears.

Practicality is improved with the addition of tubeless tyres for easier roadside repair, and a larger, 5 way adjustable screen.



The CRF1100L Africa Twin itself will now be available for the first time with the option of Showa Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment (Showa EERATM), which offers optimised damping in all riding conditions, as well as the ability to change rear spring preload on the move via the 6.5in touchscreen display.

The road-going capabilities of the CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports are heightened by a new 19” front wheel and wider front tyre, plus more weather protection from a broader front fairing and the larger screen, plus greater comfort from the more thickly-padded seat.



SC e: Concept

Also on display at Honda's EICMA stand is the SC e: Concept, a concept version of the company's second electric two-wheeler for European customers, following the arrival to key markets of the EM1 e: electric moped in 2023.

The SC e: Concept features distinctive, ultra-modern design lines, large flat floor and long wide seat. It will be equipped with two of the swappable Honda Mobile Power Pack e: batteries for a longer riding range, supporting customers looking for emission-free, quiet, compact urban mobility with the added benefit of being able to recharge in the comfort of home.

The 'SC' stands for scooter, meaning anyone with an A1 licence will be able to ride the mass production version which is due to arrive by 2025.



Tom Gardner, Senior Vice President, Honda Motor Europe, Ltd.

“Following the resounding sales success of the new Hornet and Transalp in 2023, which has helped grow our sales volume by over 30%, the addition of four more new model names and significant upgrades to flagships like the Africa Twin and Fireblade promise another bright year ahead in 2024.

We continue to enhance and enrich our range with the arrival of the beautiful new CB1000 Hornet, the return of the much-loved CBR600RR and the addition - for the CB650R and CBR650R - of the unique Honda E-Clutch, which marks another world first for Honda.

Alongside this, it's exciting for us to be introducing the SC e: Concept, which will go into production by 2025, and is a sure-footed next step on the electrification journey for our two-wheeled line-up.”



For more information, visit

Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdSectors: Motorsports