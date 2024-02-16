2 Rival Families, As Many Tribes End Enmities In Nangarhar

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Two families and as many tribes have reconciled and ended their enmities as a result of mediation by religious scholars, officials and tribal elders in eastern Nangarhar province.

The enmity between Malem Abdul Qadir and Najib's families erupted 12 years ago in Kama district, leaving two people dead from Abdul Qadir's family, a statement from the governor's house said.

Deputy governor Maulvi Sayeed Ahmad Banuri at the reconciliation gathering thanked all the officials, tribal elders and religious scholars for their efforts to end this feud.

He was pleased that stability was ensured in the country after four decades of conflict and war in the country and, currently, the enmities among the families and tribes have been converted into friendships.

Banuri said the foreigners had fled while sowing the seeds of hypocrisy in the country and did not implement any fundamental project.

He assured that reconciliation efforts would continue, and the country would stand up on its feet in a short time and then all the people would have a happy and prosperous life.

He said that although a lot of work had been done in different sectors, still some problems existed which the leaders were focused on address addressing them.

He asked the citizens to cooperate with the officials in addressing the conflicts and problems among the people.







Haji Fazel Karim Fazel, the founder of Shamshad TV and mediator of the reconciliation gathering, thanked the officials, tribal leaders and scholars for their indefatigable efforts to make this reconciliation possible.

Malem Abdul Qadir, whose family lost two people to this enmity, expressed happiness for the reconciliation and thanked all the mediators.

He added:“We are cousins, but the hypocrites created the conflict between us. I ask Allah to disclosure them. I'm very happy to be reunited with my cousins today.”

At the end of the jirga, the members of both families embraced and forgave each other and promised to live in peace and maintain good relations.

Separately, a 30-year-old enmity between two tribes (Kochi and Akhundzadgan) ended as a result of a huge reconciliation gathering in Kuz Kunar district of Nangarhar.

According to officials, nine people had been killed, and four others injured in this enmity.

The deputy governor Banuri at this reconciliation jirga thanked Abdul Basir Gulab, Eng. Wahid, Abdul Rahmi Khwakhman, Eng. Ghani and all the officials, tribal leaders and scholars who mediated to end this feud.

He said the amnesty order from the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan had been successfully implemented in the country, and it inspired the people.

He commented that enmity and conflicts had surfaced in the country due to the wrong policies of the previous regimes and the officials of the IEA were trying to convert the conflicts and enmity into friendship and solidarity in the whole country.

He said that there was no place for ethnical, linguistic and racial differences in the Islamic system and all tribes were treated the same without distinction.

Banuri called on the people of Nangarhar to support the system and assured that all the problems in economic, political and other areas would be solved gradually.

Seikht Hazrat Jan Hanafi, chairman of the uelma council of this province, a number of religious scholars and triable leaders termed peace and reconciliation the greatest blessing from the point of view of the holy religion of Islam.

The officials expressed happiness and grateful that the feud between the two tribes was converted into friendship.

