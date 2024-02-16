Qatar, UN Discuss Humanitarian Efforts In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met UN Under-Secretary-General and Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza H E Sigrid Kaag, who is currently visiting the country.

Talks during the meeting dealt with the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

They also discussed the United Nations' mechanism to accelerate the delivery of humanitarian aid shipments to the Palestinian people within the Gaza Strip, means to support the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and the enhancement of regional and international efforts for an immediate ceasefire.

The two sides also emphasised the necessity of opening safe humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of the wounded.