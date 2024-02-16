Qatar Sends 78Th Aid Flight For Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
El Arish: A Qatari Armed Forces plane arrived in the city of El Arish in Egypt, carrying 30 tonnes of aid, including food supplies, provided by Qatar Red Crescent Society, bringing the total number of planes to 78, with a total of 2,334 tonnes of aid.
The assistance comes within the framework of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people during the current difficult humanitarian conditions.
