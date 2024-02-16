Commander Of Amiri Guard Hosts Canadian Ambassador

Commander of the Amiri Guard H E Lt. Gen Staff Hazza bin Khalil Al Shahwani met at Barzan Camp yesterday with Ambassador of Canada to Qatar H E Isabelle Marie Catherine Martin, and her accompanying delegation from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. During the meeting, they discussed a number of topics of common interest.

