Tragic Incident At Mumbai Airport: Passenger Collapses, Dies After Walking 1.5 Km Due To Wheelchair Shortage

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A passenger flying with Air India from New York tragically passed away at Mumbai airport. The incident occurred on February 12 when the 80-year-old passenger collapsed after walking approximately 1.5 kilometres from the plane to the immigration counter due to a wheelchair shortage deceased passenger was of Indian origin and was travelling with his wife on flight AI-116 from New York to Mumbai. As per a Times of India report, the couple had pre-booked wheelchair assistance. However, due to shortage, only his wife could get the wheelchair. The 80-year-old opted to walk along with his wife and as they reached the immigration counter he reportedly suffered a heart attack Read: Air India pilots 'concerned' about duty timings, say airline 'compromising with safety'Speaking on wheelchair shortage, an airport source told TOI,“There were 32 wheelchair passengers on this flight, but only 15 wheelchairs with accompanying staff on ground waiting to help them.”On February 16, the airline issued a statement on this incident. The Air India spokesperson said that due to heavy demand for wheelchairs, they had requested the passenger to wait till wheelchair assistance was provided. However, he opted to walk along with his spouse Read: 2023 airline champs: Vistara grew 1.5 times pre-covid but IndiGo unbeatableIn the statement, the spokesperson said,“One of our guests flying from New York to Mumbai on 12th February fell ill while proceeding to clear immigration with his wife, who was in a wheelchair. Due to heavy demand for wheelchairs, we had requested the passenger to wait till he was also provided with wheelchair assistance but he opted to walk along with his spouse. As advised by the airport doctor attending to him after taking ill, the passenger was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared to have passed away.”



