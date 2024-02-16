IMD Predicts Snowfall, Rainfall, Hailstorm In THESE States Around 19 February. Check Full Weather Forecast Till 28 Feb

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In the latest weather prediction report, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that northwest India may see a rise in its minimum temperature from 17 February onwards weather department has also said that dense fog conditions in north India will improve in the next one to two days, east and northeast India may experience some amount of rainfall in the last two weeks of February alert issued for rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning in THESE statesChattisgarh, Jammu-Kashmir, and Ladakh may witness hailstorms between 18-20 February. Whereas Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand may also experience moderate rainfall and hailstorms on 19 February, IMD said forecast in FebruaryAccording to the IMD weather forecast, \"Heavy rainfall/snowfall at isolated places very likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on February 18 and 19\".IMD has also sounded a snowfall alert in Uttarakhand on 19 February has issued an orange alert in Himachal Pradesh for 19 February. \"Himachal Pradesh is likely to get isolated Heavy rainfall/Snowfall on 18 & 19 February 2024,\" IMD Weather said forecast (15-21 February)A fresh active Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from 17 February, according to IMD's latest forecast to moderate snowfall/rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms may occur over the western Himalayan region during 18-21 February, IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall with gusty winds (of about 30-50 kmph) over Punjab during 18-20 February; Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh during 19-21 February, and over Rajasthan on 19 February, the \"feeble\" western disturbance is likely to affect the Himalayan region and adjoining plains between 22-28 February weather monitoring agency said that due to cyclonic circulation in lower levels over east and northeast India, rainfall activity might take place for a few days in the last week of February fog predictionBihar, Odisha, east Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand may experience dense fog in isolated regions in the morning. But cold waves and fog in the national capital Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan are most likely to disappear from 16 February onwards, IMD said in a statement.

