Bharat Bandh On February 16: Are Banks Operational Today?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In response to the farmers' demonstrations demanding minimum support prices (MSPs), agricultural reforms, and other legislation, the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukt Kisna have united to demand a Bharat Bandh on February 16.

The farmers' union called upon similar organizations to join forces and participate in the Gramin Bharat Bandh scheduled for February 16, organized by the central trade unions. This coordinated effort seeks to strengthen the farmers' voices and compel the government to adequately respond to their demands.

As of right now, banks have not disclosed any information on interruptions in service. Furthermore, the holiday schedule released by the Reserve Bank of India attests to the fact that banks would remain open.

Through chakka jams, or road blockades, on important highways across the nation, farmers hoped to draw attention to unmet promises and demand improvements.

The event was scheduled from 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Road closures for up to four hours were possible in Punjab in particular, raising worries about possible disruptions to transportation, supply chains, and critical services.

As part of the protest by the unions of road workers, which affects both the public and private sectors, public transportation services would not operate on the roads, as stated by SKM NCC member Jagmohan Singh Patiala.

Farmer organizer Rakesh Tikait stated on Wednesday that in addition to farmers, traders and transporters have also been urged to support the cause and take part in the strike. Tikait is the national spokesman for the farmer's union Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), which has its headquarters in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, farmers from Punjab are camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders of Punjab and Haryana seeking to march towards Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands.