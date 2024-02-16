'Shaktimaan': Ranveer Singh To Play 90'S Hero; Movie To Go On Floors In 2025

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been cast in the role of Shaktimaan, as per the latest reports. The actor will allegedly portray the titular role in the Basil Joseph-directed film.

The film is expected to open in May of next year. It plans to release in 2026. But, before embarking on this fascinating endeavour, Ranveer will fulfil his commitments for Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan formerly headlined the franchise.

If the claims are true, Ranveer has a very busy two years ahead.

"Ranveer will participate in seminars to prepare for his role as Don. He sees this film as a huge responsibility since he would be the third generation of Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. According to Pinkvilla, Farhan plans to release Don 3 in August/September 2024.

"Shaktimaan comes just after Don 3. The film has been in the works for over three years, and the crew has finally written a narrative worthy of Shaktimaan's reputation. According to the source, Basil Joseph will helm the picture, which Sony Pictures India and Sajid Nadiadwala will produce.

Ranveer Singh was last seen in the Karan Johar-directed film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

