Siren REVIEW: HIT Or FLOP? Is Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh's Action-Drama Worth Watching? Read This

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Last year in November, Siren's makers released a teaser with a 1-minute and 38-second plot sample. Jayam Ravi appears as a murder prisoner, and Keerthy Suresh plays the main heroine. Anupama Parameshwaran, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, and Tulasi all play important parts in the film.

While the trailer does not reveal the goal directly, it does provide a look into the action-packed adventure that follows Jayam Ravi's character's release on parole. Yogi Babu joins the cast as a cop who is anticipated to provide fun to the tale and amuse the viewers.

Also Read:

Mammootty starrer Bramayugam first day box-office collection report out; Check

About

Siren

A former ambulance driver turned criminal is anxiously awaiting his release from jail. After 14 years in jail, he is eventually granted release. On February 7, the creators of "Siren" unveiled the trailer, which featured Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh. The trailer depicts Jayam Ravi as an ambulance driver who is accused of murder and imprisoned.

Also Read:

Lal Salaam: Rajinikanth's film gradually declines in BO collection

After being granted parole, he embarks on a turbulent journey as buried mysteries emerge, driving him to prove himself. To add to the complication, he meets Keerthy Suresh's character, a dedicated officer who believes in his guilt and aggressively pushes him.



'Siren' Cast and Crew

The film stars Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh, Anupama Parameshwaran, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, and Tulasi. GV Prakash Kumar composed the soundtrack, Selva Kumar SK shot the film, and Ruben edited it. Dhilip Subbarayan oversees the stunt choreography. Produced by Sujatha Vijayakumar.



