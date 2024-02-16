Yerba Mate Market To Reach $2.9 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 5.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Yerba mate has strong cultural ties, especially in South America. As cultural diversity gains attention globally, there is an increasing interest in trying beverages with cultural significance. Yerba mate's unique cultural appeal contributes to its popularity among consumers seeking authentic and exotic experiences. WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Yerba Mate Market By Type (Powder, Concentrate, Others (Tablets and Capsules), Application (Dietary Supplements, Functional Food, Food And Beverage, and Cosmetics and Personal Care), and Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Online Sites, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global yerba mate industry generated $1.8 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $2.9 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032. Request Sample Report: Prime determinants of growth Yerba mate has strong cultural ties, especially in South America. As cultural diversity gains attention globally, there is an increasing interest in trying beverages with cultural significance. Yerba mate's unique cultural appeal contributes to its popularity among consumers seeking authentic and exotic experiences. However, yerba mate production is concentrated in specific regions, and any disruptions in the supply chain, such as adverse weather conditions or transportation issues, can impact availability and increase costs. In addition, collaborating with other beverage companies, wellness brands, or retailers can open new distribution channels and increase market visibility. Partnerships that align with current health and wellness trends can enhance the yerba mate market position. Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.8 billion Market Size in 2032 $2.9 billion CAGR 5.2% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments covered Type, Application, Distribution Channel and Region Drivers

Rise in Interest in Functional Beverages Cultural and Social Influences Opportunities Innovation in Product Offerings. Restraints Limited Awareness in Non-Traditional Markets



The powder segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period



By type, the powder segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global yerba mate market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the concentrate segment is the fastest-growing segment and is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032.

The dietary supplements segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

By application, the dietary supplements segment held the highest Yerba Mate Market S hare in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global Yerba mate market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Also, it is expected to be the fastest-growing segment and is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.

The retail stores segment to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period

By distribution channel, the retail stores segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global yerba mate market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Also, it is expected to be the fastest-growing segment and is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

The Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one fifth of the global Yerba mate market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Also, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Leading Market Players: -



Amanda

La Hoja

Cruz de Malta

Canarias

Taragüi

Playadito

Rosamonte

Nobleza Gaucha

Kraus Organica

Union

Aguantadora

Piporé

Pajarito

Colon Selecta.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global yerba mate market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, business expansion, partnerships, mergers, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

