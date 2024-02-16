ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC And Kerala Blasters FC Aim To Reverse Fortunes In Southern Derby

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chennaiyin FC is set to clash with Kerala Blasters FC in the highly anticipated southern rivalry of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Currently positioned second to last on the points table with 12 points from 13 games, Chennaiyin FC faces a challenging task, especially with contenders like Jamshedpur FC and Punjab FC gaining momentum.

Similarly, Kerala Blasters FC, under coach Ivan Vukomanovic, has experienced a dip in form, suffering successive defeats against Odisha FC and Punjab FC. Hampered by injuries to key players, the Kochi-based side aims to reignite their pursuit for the top spot, trailing Odisha FC by five points.

Head-to-Head:

Played: 21

Chennaiyin FC Wins: 6

Kerala Blasters FC Wins: 6

Draws: 9

What's at Stake?

Chennaiyin FC: Owen Coyle's team faces a goal-scoring struggle against Kerala Blasters FC, failing to secure a win in their last seven encounters. However, the Marina Machans have an unbeaten record in their last eight ISL home games against Kerala Blasters FC, providing a glimmer of hope. Despite defensive concerns, including conceding seven goals from outside the box, Chennaiyin FC remains determined to reverse their recent three-game losing streak.

Kerala Blasters FC: Despite recent setbacks, Kerala Blasters FC showcases their highest points tally (26) and most victories (8) after 14 matches in any ISL season. The absence of key players like Adrian Luna and Kwame Peprah challenges their attacking dynamics. The opening 15 minutes of the second half could prove crucial, as Kerala Blasters FC tends to excel in this period, scoring five goals.

Key Players:

Jeakson Singh (Kerala Blasters FC): A midfield enforcer, Jeakson Singh brings a dynamic element to Kerala Blasters FC. With precise passes and adept defensive skills, Singh aims to optimize his performance in the second half of the season.

Ayush Adhikari (Chennaiyin FC): The midfield engine for Chennaiyin FC, Ayush Adhikari, has been a consistent performer, effectively executing defensive and distribution roles. Coyle expects improvement in Adhikari's goal-scoring contribution.

Where to Watch:

Fans can catch the action on various channels and streaming platforms, including Sports18 Khel, Sports18 1 HD, Sports18 3 SD, VH1 SD & HD, Surya Movies, News 18 Kerala, DD Bangla, JioCinema, and OneFootball for global coverage.

