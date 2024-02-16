Breaking Boundaries - Terrakids: Save The World Kidos Leads The Charge In Educational Gaming For Preschoolers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TerraKids Character Fuzzo

Cultivating Young Minds: TerraKids Early Access Launch Redefines Educational Gaming for Preschoolers Worldwide!

- ToddlerISTANBUL, TURKIYE, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TerraKids : Save the World Kidos! , the innovative PC game designed to inspire and educate children aged 3 to 7, is proud to announce its Early Access launch, marking a significant milestone in the realm of educational gaming."Game studios never target preschoolers for PC & Console games due to financial concerns. However, as PangeaVR, we've embraced this responsibility," explains Emin Ayar, founder and lead developer of TerraKids . "We aim to create a game for all young gamers worldwide, bridging the gap between entertainment and education."TerraKids is dedicated to constructing a virtual realm that imparts essential lessons in ecological balance, energy conservation, pollution awareness, and more. Inspired by the team's collective passion for gaming and education, TerraKids aims to redefine the landscape of educational gaming.In the Early Access version, players will embark on a developmental voyage through two thematic experiences and eight levels. Each level is meticulously designed to stimulate cognitive development and decision-making skills while providing a delightful gaming experience."Our intention is to maintain TerraKids in Early Access until the end of April," Emin Ayar explains. "This timeframe allows us to thoroughly gather and incorporate user feedback, refine the gaming experience, and ensure that the final product meets the highest standards of quality and educational value."In a testament to its quality and safety standards, TerraKids has already caught the attention of industry game review platform Toddler , which has selected it as one of the best games for kids. This endorsement underscores TerraKids' commitment to providing a fun and secure gaming experience, making it a top choice for parents seeking wholesome entertainment for their children.Excitingly, TerraKids will also be launching on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo platforms within the next six months, expanding its reach to young gamers across various gaming ecosystems.TerraKids encourages parents and children to join the developmental journey, actively engaging with the game and providing feedback. "We deeply value the insights and opinions of our community members," Emin Ayar emphasizes. "As many of our team members are parents themselves, we recognize the significance of feedback in shaping an educational game."With a commitment to providing both enjoyment and education, TerraKids invites parents and children to explore, learn, and play together in a safe and enriching gaming environment.For more information about TerraKids and to join the Early Access journey, visitAbout TerraKids:TerraKids is an innovative PC game designed to inspire and educate children aged 3 to 7. With a focus on ecological balance, energy conservation, pollution awareness, and more, TerraKids aims to redefine the landscape of educational gaming. Developed by a passionate team of gaming enthusiasts and educators, TerraKids invites children and parents to embark on a developmental journey through delightful gameplay experiences.Contact:Muhammed Emin AyarCo-Founder...

