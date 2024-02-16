Karnataka Budget 2024: CM Announces Tunnel Construction At Hebbal Junction To Tackle Congestion In B'luru

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During the Karnataka Budget 2024 session, CM Siddaramaiah announced tunnel roads to address the soaring traffic congestion in the city of Bengaluru. He said plans are underway to construct a tunnel in Bengaluru. As an initial step, an experimental construction of a tunnel at Hebbal Junction is in progress. This innovative approach towards traffic management showcases the city's commitment to embracing modern solutions for urban challenges.

Other initiatives involve streamlining tax collection systems to prevent leakages and enhance revenue generation. Anticipating a substantial increase, Bangalore targets a tax collection of 6,000 crore rupees in the fiscal year 2024-25. This move aims to ensure financial stability and support various developmental projects across the city.

Moreover, Bengaluru is embracing digitization to modernize administrative processes. With the digitization of property tax records for all 20 lakh properties under BBMP, the city aims to enhance transparency and efficiency in tax administration. Furthermore, the introduction of Digital e-Katha and property tax payment details for property owners signifies a step towards simplifying procedures and enhancing citizen convenience.

Infrastructure development remains a top priority, with a significant focus on improving road networks. A major undertaking involves the white-topping of 147 kilometres of major roads, with an allocated budget of 1,700 crore rupees. This initiative aims to enhance road durability and ensure smoother commuting experiences for residents. In addition to road infrastructure, Bengaluru is also investing in all-season roads using canal buffer construction within the buffer zone of Rajkaluwe canals. With an estimated cost of 200 crore rupees, this initiative aims to improve connectivity and resilience in transportation networks.